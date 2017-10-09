5th meeting of EPG concludes

The fifth round of meeting of Eminent Persons Group (EPG), which includes representatives from Nepal and India, concluded in Kathmandu on Sunday. The two-day meeting was expected to agree on the text to revise the peace and friendship treaty signed between Nepal and India. The EPG formed by the Government of Nepal and India focuses mainly on the Nepal-India Treaty of Peace and Friendship in which the Nepali side is seeking some amendments over the time. The next round of EPG meeting is scheduled to be held in New Delhi on 11th and 12th November.