5th India International MSME Start-up Expo begins

Entering into its fifth successful year, the India International MSME Start-up Expo 2018 will begin at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi today. The three-day event ending on June 24 aims to boost MSMEs, Startups and budding young entrepreneurs. It also aims to provide them with the much needed unified global platform for networking and assist them in exhibiting their ideas. The agenda of the exposition is to promote entrepreneurship and self-employment to generate maximum job opportunities.