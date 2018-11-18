5th edition of Navy marathon organised at Beach Road in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam witnessed the 5th edition of Navy marathon at beach road on Sunday. The Eastern Naval Command (ENC) in association with the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) and Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh organised the marathon with an aim to make Visakhapatnam a landmark destination for runners across India. Around 15,000 people, including Naval officers and several government officials took part in the marathon. The police announced traffic restrictions for the easy movement of public and smooth going of the even