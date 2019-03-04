59 Nobel laureates urge Imran, Modi to defuse tensions

Washington, March 4 (IANS) Fifty nine Nobel laureates have written letters to the Prime Ministers of India and Pakistan urging them to "defuse the rising tensions" between the two countries, according to a statement.

A letter signed by the Nobel laureates, under the aegis of the Laureates and Leaders for Children -- a platform founded by Nobel peace laureate Kailash Satyarthi -- was submitted to India and Pakistan's Permanent Representatives to the UN on Saturday, the statement said on Sunday.

"In the best interest of our children, we, the Laureates and Leaders for Children call upon the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi and the Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to demonstrate wise leadership and exercise immediate restraint at this critical juncture, to avoid any escalation into a full-fledged war," the letter read.

"There is no place for violence, extremism and terrorism in a civilised world. This epidemic has to be uprooted through concrete and time-bound actions.

"We reiterate that children never create wars but are the worst sufferers. Therefore, we appeal to the two Prime Ministers, faith institutions, media, youth and the citizens of both India and Pakistan to work towards the restoration of peace in the region with utmost urgency," the letter stated.

The Nobel laureates who signed the appeal included Malala Yousafzai, Leyma Gbowee, Shirin Ebadi, Tawakkol Karman, Muhammad Yunus, José Ramos-Horta, Edvard Ingjald Moser and May-Britt Mose among others.

--IANS

soni/bg