57th National Open Athletics C'ships to begin in Chennai today

Chennai [India], Sept (ANI): India's top track and field athletes will be seen in action when 57th National Open Athletics Championships 2017 will begin at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai today.

A total of 1,200 athletes from various states and departments and public sector undertakings will take part in the four-day meet.

Besides state teams, numerous athletes will also participate on behalf of their institutions.

Among the institutions to be represented include All India Police Sports Board, ONGC, LIC, apart from the Railways and Services.

The home state, Tamil Nadu, would be represented by 41 men and 35 women athletes. (ANI)