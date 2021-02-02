56.13% People in Delhi Developed COVID-19 Antibodies: Govt

More than half of the population in Delhi have been exposed to COVID-19 and have developed antibodies for the infection, the Delhi government said on Tuesday, 2 February.

Presenting reports of the fifth sero survey, Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain said that 56.13 percent of people in the city have developed antibodies against COVID-19.

Jain added, “The fifth round of sero survey done in Delhi reported that 56.13 percent of the total population have developed antibodies.”

He claimed it was the largest survey in any state, involving around 28,000 samples.

Jain said, “Though Delhi has largely won over COVID-19, but I would appeal to people of the city to follow health advisories.”

Giving district-wise data, the minister said South West district reported maximum seroprevalence with 62.18 percent while North Delhi stood at lowest with 49.09 percent.

As per official information, the first seroprevalence survey in Delhi was done between 27 June and 10 July last year by the Delhi government, with assistance of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

