550 students set Guinness record on DNA isolation experiment
550 students of GD Goenka Public School created a Guinness World Record for maximum number of people conducting a DNA isolation experiment. They achieved this feat at the India International Science Festival 2018 in Lucknow. The students conducted experiment on banana. "We set the world record by our continuous efforts and teachers helped us a lot", said a student. The isolation experiment is done by extracting the DNA for fruit's cell.