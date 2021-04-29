52 journalists died in India due to COVID-19 in last 28 days, 101 in last one year, finds study

April 2021 has been the worst for journalists in India, with 52 deaths being reported in just 28 days (data available till 28 April). This implies that on an average, two journalists have died everyday this month. According to a study conducted by the Delhi-based Institute of Perception Studies, as many as 101 journalists have succumbed to COVID-19 between 1 April, 2020 and 28 April, 2021. Additionally, over 50 journalists have passed away due to COVID-related complications since January 2021.

This data comes as India continues to see a new high in COVID-19 cases, since the last few days, with over 3 lakh cases being reported every day. As per the data from the health ministry, the country on Thursday created yet another grim record with 3,79,257 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of infections since the pandemic broke out in January 2020 to 1,83,76,524.

This is the highest ever single-day rise in cases reported by any country so far, and the eighth consecutive day when India has recorded more than 3 lakh cases. India also recorded 3,645 deaths in a day for the first time, taking the toll to 2,04,832. The number of active cases has crossed the 30-lakh mark.

But experts say those numbers, however staggering, represent just a fraction of the real reach of the virus' spread, which has thrown this country into emergency mode. "It's a complete massacre of data," said Bhramar Mukherjee, an epidemiologist at the University of Michigan who has been following India closely, told the New York Times. "From all the modeling we've done, we believe the true number of deaths is two to five times what is being reported," she added.

Media channels and organisations have been working non-stop since the onset of the pandemic in India, trying to collate and verify the actual number of deaths in the country. Journalists are not only reporting on the national health crisis, but confronting it, on a daily basis, which has taken a toll on them.

The study conducted by Rate The Debate, an initiative of the Institute of Perception Studies, New Delhi, found that 56 journalists have succumbed to the virus in the last four months this year, from 1 January to 28 April, 52 of these deaths were reported in the month of April alone. This implies, on average, over two journalists have died every day this month.

Speaking to Firstpost, Dr Kota Neelima, founder of, Rate The Debate, said that the data was collected with the intention of holding journalists' lives accountable and to show citizens the "cost at which news was being assimilated". She shared the data updated as of 28 April with Firspost, which is given below:

Total number of verified COVID-19 positive journalist deaths from 1 April, 2020 to 28 April, 2021: 101

Total number of verified COVID-19 positive journalist deaths from 1 April, 2020 to 31 December, 2020 : 45

Total number of verified COVID-19 positive journalist deaths from 1 January, 2021 to 28 April, 2021: 56

Total number of verified COVID-19 positive journalist deaths from 1 April, 2021 to 28 April, 2021: 52

Total number of verified COVID-19 positive journalist deaths, state-wise breakup from 1 April, 2020 to 28 April, 2021:

State

No of deaths

Uttar Pradesh

19

Telangana

17

Maharashtra

13

Delhi

8

Odisha

9

Andhra Pradesh

6

Tamil Nadu

4

Assam

4

 

The list of 101 journalists in India who lost their lives due to COVID-19.

(Updated until 28 April, 2021)

Sr No

State

Name of Journalist

Media Organisation

1

Andhra Pradesh

Srinivasa Rao

Prajashakti Daily

2

Surya Prakash

Vikas Parvada

3

M Parthasarathy

CVR News Channel

4

Narayanam Seshacharyulu

Eenadu

5

Chandrashekar Naidu

NTV

6

P Tataiah

NA

7

Assam

Golap Saikia

All India Radio

8

Jadu Chutia

Moranhat Press club president

9

Dhaneshwar Rabha

Rural Reporter

10

Ashim Dutta

NA

11

Bihar

Krishna Mohan Sharma

Times of India

12

Ram Prakash Gupta

Danik Jagran

13

Arun Kumar Verma

Prasar Bharti

14

Chandigarh

Davinder Pal Singh

PTC News

15

Chhattisgarh

Pradeep Arya

Journalist and Cartoonist

16

Delhi

Kapil Datta

Hindustan Times

17

Yogesh Kumar

Doordarshan

18

Radhakrishna Muralidhar

The Wire

19

Ashish Yechury

News Laundry

20

Chanchal Pal Chauhan

Times of India

21

Manglesh Dabral

Freelance

22

Rajiv Katara

Kadambini Magazine

23

Kakoli Bhattacharya

NA

24

Haryana

Rakesh Taneja

NA

25

Himachal Pradesh

Ravinder Kumar

Dainik Jagran

26

Jammu and Kashmir

Muhammad Shafi Naqsbandi

Jehadi Akbar

27

Karnataka

Pavan Hettur

Prajavani

28

Somashekhar Yadavatti

Samayukta Karnataka

29

Kerala

D Vijayamohan

Malayala Manorama

30

Madhya Pradesh

Kamal Dixit

Freelance

31

Manoj Binwal

Prajatantra

32

Harish Choubey

Dainik Bhaskar

33

Maharashtra

Ms Fatima R Zakaria

Freelance

34

Pandurang Raikar

TV9

35

Kailassinh Pardeshi

Saamana

36

Jairam Sawant

Dainik Sagar

37

Haresh Munwani

Veteran sports journalist

38

Javed Jivani

Former Arab News staffer

39

Ashok Churi

Palghar Times

40

Roshan Dias

TV9

41

Rahul Dolare

NA

42

Vivek Bendre

The Hindu

43

Sachin Shine

NA

44

Sukhnandan Gavai

NA

45

Jairam Sawant

NA

46

Odisha

Jatish Khamari

Sambad

47

Amjad Badshah

Digital Platform

48

Govinda Behera

News 6

49

Manoj Sahoo

Nitidin

50

Karunakar Sahu

Anupam Bharat

51

Prabir Pradhan

News18 Odia news channel

52

K CH Ratnam

Eenadu

53

Priyadarshi Patnaik

The Samaja

54

Prabir Kumar Pradhan

News18 (Odia)

55

Puducherry

K Dharmaraj

Polymer TV

56

Punjab

Ashwani Kapoor

Punjab Kesari

57

Naresh Bajaj

Sach Kahoon

58

Tamil Nadu

E Velmurugan

Cameraman/Raj TV

59

V Shrikanth

PTI

60

Ramanathan

Reporter Private News Channel

61

Florent C Pereira

Journalist-actor

62

Telangana

Chintha Nagaraju

Eenadu

63

K Amaranath

News of Indian Journalists Union

64

P Ramesh

Freelance

65

Bura Ramesh

Freelance

66

Jayaprakash

Freelance

67

Srinivas

Andhra Jyoti

68

Sainath

99tv

69

Madiraju Giri

ABN Andhra Jyothi

70

Ramzan Ali

Eenadu

71

Syed Shabaz

TTV

72

Sridhar Dharmasanam

Maa Hyderabad

73

Sammi Reddy

Vaartha

74

Kondra Srinivas Goud

Hindi Milap

75

Ramachandra Rao

Sakshi

76

Ms Kalpana

Bathukamma TV

77

D Manoj

TV5 news

78

D Ashok

Andhra Bhoomi

79

Tripura

Jitendra Debbarma

Chini Khorang

80

Tanmoy Chakraborty

Local Digital News Channel

81

Uttar Pradesh

Ms Tavishi Srivastva

The Pioneer

82

Neelanshu Shukla

India Today

83

Vinay Srivastava

Freelance

84

Pankaj Kulshreshtha

-NA-

85

Pankaj Shukla

Rajsatta Express

86

Ami Adhar Nidar

Dainik Jagran

87

Himanshu Joshi

UNI

88

Ankit Shukla

Dainik Jagran

89

Pramod Shrivastava

NA

90

Durga Prasad Shukla

Amar Ujala

91

Sachchidananda Gupta "Sacche"

Jadid Amal

92

Brijendra Patel

Hindustan

93

Shivanandan Sahu

Punjab Kesari Digital

94

Prashant Saxena

Digital Journalist

95

Rohitash Gupta

Freelance

96

Ankit Shukla

Dainik Jagran

97

Raju Mishra

Senior Journalist

98

Anil Srivastava

Dainik Jagran

99

Saket Suman

Janta TV

100

West Bengal

Ronny Roy

Aajkaal

101

Kishore Bhimani

Cricket journalist

As per the research, Uttar Pradesh has seen the maximum number of verified deaths, followed by Telangana and Maharashtra.

Speaking about the data and the process used to verify it, Kota explained that the team followed a strict and laborious process to verify each name. "We follow the 3-step verification: Data collection, cross-checking, and making personal calls. We are 100 percent sure that the names mentioned in our list are that of journalists who have died due to COVID-19 only. Even though there are multiple lists doing rounds over the number of scribes who have died in the past year, our list exclusively reports on the ones who have passed away due to COVID-19."

Talking about the issues faced while collecting data, Kota said one of the main problems that came was to define who exactly fell under the category of being a "journalist".

"Traditionally, a journalist is considered as someone who is in the front of the camera, an anchor or reporter, or a byline. But that is not true. There is an entire team behind that news report you see on TV, a researcher, a cameraman, a technician, and various other departments. As per me, anyone who is involved in this process of news, should be considered as a journalist," said Kota.

Rate the Debate has also written a letter to chief ministers of various states like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and even the Central government, urging them to vaccinate all journalists immediately. Even though journalists are considered as essential service, they are not counted as frontline workers. The Editors Guild of India earlier this month had urged the Union government to declare journalists as frontline workers and ensure priority vaccination.

The data collated by Rate The Debate has been inclusive to include anyone who is working in the field of news, including stringers, freelancers, photojournalists, and citizen journalists as a journalist and has taken their death into account.

"Incidentally, most of the deaths recorded on our list are journalists from print and digital media, who are not considered traditional reporters as we don't see them on TV." added Kota.

Another problem faced while verifying data was to collect names of those journalists working in remote areas and interior parts of states, where deaths were not being reported and accessibility was less. As prominent journalist Rana Ayyub noted, "Some of the best journalists in India covering the COVID devastation are not on Twitter, Instagram etc. Away from the din of social media, they strive to get us the truth while being vulnerable to 'punishment' by state governments."

"The data you see is just about half of the data we've actually collected. We haven't been able to verify the deaths, but the death has occurred. If you can see about 70 names on the list, we actually received over 150-160 names, but they couldn't be verified by our team and hence have been left out from the list" Kota noted.

When asked if there was a certain age-group that was affected the most while researching for the data, Kota noted that there were senior journalists who had succumbed to COVID-19 in their late sixties and junior reporters in their thirties. "There was no specific age group, but factors like availability of ICU beds and oxygen in their respective states have played a major role."

In a harrowing example, a journalist from Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, Vinay Srivastava, had tested positive for COVID-19, but couldn't get a test or medical care. In a tweet on 16 April, he made an appeal for help, saying his oxygen levels were declining, and tagged local officials. He died ten days later.

In another incident from UP, a 36-year-old local journalist from Bareilly, passed away to COVID-19 in his house. His family alleged that they were not able to arrange a hospital bed or proper treatment, according to Times Of India.

The lack of government data of any kind on the number of deaths that are being reported in the media fraternity has posed another challenge for the research. "Numbers are everything! Numbers help us keep accountability and humanise the deaths, by taking note of each death lost due to the pandemic. With no government data, we had to start from square one and collect data from crowdsourcing and verifying each and every death personally," said Kota.

Currently, the team is in the process of verifying in excess of 40 (and counting) more claims of journalist deaths due to COVID-19 as the numbers keep rising day-by-day, noted Kota.

This research was put together with the aim that even if the government does not think it's necessary to keep tabs on the journalist lives lost in this pandemic, Rate the Debate on behalf of the media community, will keep tabs and update its data on it, "till no more journalist deaths are reported."

