52 journalists died in India due to COVID-19 in last 28 days, 101 in last one year, finds study
April 2021 has been the worst for journalists in India, with 52 deaths being reported in just 28 days (data available till 28 April). This implies that on an average, two journalists have died everyday this month. According to a study conducted by the Delhi-based Institute of Perception Studies, as many as 101 journalists have succumbed to COVID-19 between 1 April, 2020 and 28 April, 2021. Additionally, over 50 journalists have passed away due to COVID-related complications since January 2021.
This data comes as India continues to see a new high in COVID-19 cases, since the last few days, with over 3 lakh cases being reported every day. As per the data from the health ministry, the country on Thursday created yet another grim record with 3,79,257 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of infections since the pandemic broke out in January 2020 to 1,83,76,524.
This is the highest ever single-day rise in cases reported by any country so far, and the eighth consecutive day when India has recorded more than 3 lakh cases. India also recorded 3,645 deaths in a day for the first time, taking the toll to 2,04,832. The number of active cases has crossed the 30-lakh mark.
But experts say those numbers, however staggering, represent just a fraction of the real reach of the virus' spread, which has thrown this country into emergency mode. "It's a complete massacre of data," said Bhramar Mukherjee, an epidemiologist at the University of Michigan who has been following India closely, told the New York Times. "From all the modeling we've done, we believe the true number of deaths is two to five times what is being reported," she added.
Media channels and organisations have been working non-stop since the onset of the pandemic in India, trying to collate and verify the actual number of deaths in the country. Journalists are not only reporting on the national health crisis, but confronting it, on a daily basis, which has taken a toll on them.
The study conducted by Rate The Debate, an initiative of the Institute of Perception Studies, New Delhi, found that 56 journalists have succumbed to the virus in the last four months this year, from 1 January to 28 April, 52 of these deaths were reported in the month of April alone. This implies, on average, over two journalists have died every day this month.
Speaking to Firstpost, Dr Kota Neelima, founder of, Rate The Debate, said that the data was collected with the intention of holding journalists' lives accountable and to show citizens the "cost at which news was being assimilated". She shared the data updated as of 28 April with Firspost, which is given below:
Total number of verified COVID-19 positive journalist deaths from 1 April, 2020 to 28 April, 2021: 101
Total number of verified COVID-19 positive journalist deaths from 1 April, 2020 to 31 December, 2020 : 45
Total number of verified COVID-19 positive journalist deaths from 1 January, 2021 to 28 April, 2021: 56
Total number of verified COVID-19 positive journalist deaths from 1 April, 2021 to 28 April, 2021: 52
Total number of verified COVID-19 positive journalist deaths, state-wise breakup from 1 April, 2020 to 28 April, 2021:
State
No of deaths
Uttar Pradesh
19
Telangana
17
Maharashtra
13
Delhi
8
Odisha
9
Andhra Pradesh
6
Tamil Nadu
4
Assam
4
The list of 101 journalists in India who lost their lives due to COVID-19.
(Updated until 28 April, 2021)
Sr No
State
Name of Journalist
Media Organisation
1
Andhra Pradesh
Srinivasa Rao
Prajashakti Daily
2
Surya Prakash
Vikas Parvada
3
M Parthasarathy
CVR News Channel
4
Narayanam Seshacharyulu
Eenadu
5
Chandrashekar Naidu
NTV
6
P Tataiah
NA
7
Assam
Golap Saikia
All India Radio
8
Jadu Chutia
Moranhat Press club president
9
Dhaneshwar Rabha
Rural Reporter
10
Ashim Dutta
NA
11
Bihar
Krishna Mohan Sharma
Times of India
12
Ram Prakash Gupta
Danik Jagran
13
Arun Kumar Verma
Prasar Bharti
14
Chandigarh
Davinder Pal Singh
PTC News
15
Chhattisgarh
Pradeep Arya
Journalist and Cartoonist
16
Delhi
Kapil Datta
Hindustan Times
17
Yogesh Kumar
Doordarshan
18
Radhakrishna Muralidhar
The Wire
19
Ashish Yechury
News Laundry
20
Chanchal Pal Chauhan
Times of India
21
Manglesh Dabral
Freelance
22
Rajiv Katara
Kadambini Magazine
23
Kakoli Bhattacharya
NA
24
Haryana
Rakesh Taneja
NA
25
Himachal Pradesh
Ravinder Kumar
Dainik Jagran
26
Jammu and Kashmir
Muhammad Shafi Naqsbandi
Jehadi Akbar
27
Karnataka
Pavan Hettur
Prajavani
28
Somashekhar Yadavatti
Samayukta Karnataka
29
Kerala
D Vijayamohan
Malayala Manorama
30
Madhya Pradesh
Kamal Dixit
Freelance
31
Manoj Binwal
Prajatantra
32
Harish Choubey
Dainik Bhaskar
33
Maharashtra
Ms Fatima R Zakaria
Freelance
34
Pandurang Raikar
TV9
35
Kailassinh Pardeshi
Saamana
36
Jairam Sawant
Dainik Sagar
37
Haresh Munwani
Veteran sports journalist
38
Javed Jivani
Former Arab News staffer
39
Ashok Churi
Palghar Times
40
Roshan Dias
TV9
41
Rahul Dolare
NA
42
Vivek Bendre
The Hindu
43
Sachin Shine
NA
44
Sukhnandan Gavai
NA
45
Jairam Sawant
NA
46
Odisha
Jatish Khamari
Sambad
47
Amjad Badshah
Digital Platform
48
Govinda Behera
News 6
49
Manoj Sahoo
Nitidin
50
Karunakar Sahu
Anupam Bharat
51
Prabir Pradhan
News18 Odia news channel
52
K CH Ratnam
Eenadu
53
Priyadarshi Patnaik
The Samaja
54
Prabir Kumar Pradhan
News18 (Odia)
55
Puducherry
K Dharmaraj
Polymer TV
56
Punjab
Ashwani Kapoor
Punjab Kesari
57
Naresh Bajaj
Sach Kahoon
58
Tamil Nadu
E Velmurugan
Cameraman/Raj TV
59
V Shrikanth
PTI
60
Ramanathan
Reporter Private News Channel
61
Florent C Pereira
Journalist-actor
62
Telangana
Chintha Nagaraju
Eenadu
63
K Amaranath
News of Indian Journalists Union
64
P Ramesh
Freelance
65
Bura Ramesh
Freelance
66
Jayaprakash
Freelance
67
Srinivas
Andhra Jyoti
68
Sainath
99tv
69
Madiraju Giri
ABN Andhra Jyothi
70
Ramzan Ali
Eenadu
71
Syed Shabaz
TTV
72
Sridhar Dharmasanam
Maa Hyderabad
73
Sammi Reddy
Vaartha
74
Kondra Srinivas Goud
Hindi Milap
75
Ramachandra Rao
Sakshi
76
Ms Kalpana
Bathukamma TV
77
D Manoj
TV5 news
78
D Ashok
Andhra Bhoomi
79
Tripura
Jitendra Debbarma
Chini Khorang
80
Tanmoy Chakraborty
Local Digital News Channel
81
Uttar Pradesh
Ms Tavishi Srivastva
The Pioneer
82
Neelanshu Shukla
India Today
83
Vinay Srivastava
Freelance
84
Pankaj Kulshreshtha
-NA-
85
Pankaj Shukla
Rajsatta Express
86
Ami Adhar Nidar
Dainik Jagran
87
Himanshu Joshi
UNI
88
Ankit Shukla
Dainik Jagran
89
Pramod Shrivastava
NA
90
Durga Prasad Shukla
Amar Ujala
91
Sachchidananda Gupta "Sacche"
Jadid Amal
92
Brijendra Patel
Hindustan
93
Shivanandan Sahu
Punjab Kesari Digital
94
Prashant Saxena
Digital Journalist
95
Rohitash Gupta
Freelance
96
Ankit Shukla
Dainik Jagran
97
Raju Mishra
Senior Journalist
98
Anil Srivastava
Dainik Jagran
99
Saket Suman
Janta TV
100
West Bengal
Ronny Roy
Aajkaal
101
Kishore Bhimani
Cricket journalist
As per the research, Uttar Pradesh has seen the maximum number of verified deaths, followed by Telangana and Maharashtra.
Speaking about the data and the process used to verify it, Kota explained that the team followed a strict and laborious process to verify each name. "We follow the 3-step verification: Data collection, cross-checking, and making personal calls. We are 100 percent sure that the names mentioned in our list are that of journalists who have died due to COVID-19 only. Even though there are multiple lists doing rounds over the number of scribes who have died in the past year, our list exclusively reports on the ones who have passed away due to COVID-19."
Talking about the issues faced while collecting data, Kota said one of the main problems that came was to define who exactly fell under the category of being a "journalist".
"Traditionally, a journalist is considered as someone who is in the front of the camera, an anchor or reporter, or a byline. But that is not true. There is an entire team behind that news report you see on TV, a researcher, a cameraman, a technician, and various other departments. As per me, anyone who is involved in this process of news, should be considered as a journalist," said Kota.
Rate the Debate has also written a letter to chief ministers of various states like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and even the Central government, urging them to vaccinate all journalists immediately. Even though journalists are considered as essential service, they are not counted as frontline workers. The Editors Guild of India earlier this month had urged the Union government to declare journalists as frontline workers and ensure priority vaccination.
The data collated by Rate The Debate has been inclusive to include anyone who is working in the field of news, including stringers, freelancers, photojournalists, and citizen journalists as a journalist and has taken their death into account.
"Incidentally, most of the deaths recorded on our list are journalists from print and digital media, who are not considered traditional reporters as we don't see them on TV." added Kota.
Another problem faced while verifying data was to collect names of those journalists working in remote areas and interior parts of states, where deaths were not being reported and accessibility was less. As prominent journalist Rana Ayyub noted, "Some of the best journalists in India covering the COVID devastation are not on Twitter, Instagram etc. Away from the din of social media, they strive to get us the truth while being vulnerable to 'punishment' by state governments."
Some of the best journalists in India covering the covid devastation are not on twitter, insta etc. Away from the din of social media, they strive to get us the truth while being vulnerable to 'punishment' by state govt's and no access to legal protection or healthcare. 🙏
" Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) April 27, 2021
"The data you see is just about half of the data we've actually collected. We haven't been able to verify the deaths, but the death has occurred. If you can see about 70 names on the list, we actually received over 150-160 names, but they couldn't be verified by our team and hence have been left out from the list" Kota noted.
When asked if there was a certain age-group that was affected the most while researching for the data, Kota noted that there were senior journalists who had succumbed to COVID-19 in their late sixties and junior reporters in their thirties. "There was no specific age group, but factors like availability of ICU beds and oxygen in their respective states have played a major role."
In a harrowing example, a journalist from Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, Vinay Srivastava, had tested positive for COVID-19, but couldn't get a test or medical care. In a tweet on 16 April, he made an appeal for help, saying his oxygen levels were declining, and tagged local officials. He died ten days later.
#CMYogiAdityanath ¤¤ª¤¥ ¤°¤¾¤¥¤¯¥ ¤®¥¤ ¤¡¥¤¥¤¤° ¤ ¤¸¥¤ª¤¤¤¾¤² ¤"¤° ¤ª¤¾¤ ¤²¤¾¤¤ ¤¸¤¬ ¤¨¤¿¤°¤¤¥¤¶ ¤¹¥ ¤ - ¤ ¤¹¥ ¤®¥¤ 65 ¤¥ ¤¤¯¥ ¤¤¾ ¤¹¥ ¤¤¸¤¥ ¤¸¤¾¤¥ ¤®¥¤¥ ¤¸¥¤ª¥¤¤¤¤²¤¿¤¥¤¸¥¤ ¤¥ ¤¹¥ ¤¤¿¤¸¤¥ ¤µ¤¤¹ ¤¸¥ ¤®¥¤°¥ ¤'¤¥¤¸¥¤¤¨ ¤¤¾¤ ¤¥ 52 ¤¹¥ ¤ - ¤¯¤¾ ¤¹¥ ¤"¤° ¤¥¤ ¤¥ ¤¹¥¤¸¥¤ª¤¿¤¤² ¤²¥¤¬ ¤¤µ¤ ¤¡¥ ¤«¤¼¥¤¨ ¤¨¤¹¥ ¤¤ ¤¾ ¤°¤¹¥
" Vinay Srivastava (@VinaySr18286715) April 16, 2021
In another incident from UP, a 36-year-old local journalist from Bareilly, passed away to COVID-19 in his house. His family alleged that they were not able to arrange a hospital bed or proper treatment, according to Times Of India.
The lack of government data of any kind on the number of deaths that are being reported in the media fraternity has posed another challenge for the research. "Numbers are everything! Numbers help us keep accountability and humanise the deaths, by taking note of each death lost due to the pandemic. With no government data, we had to start from square one and collect data from crowdsourcing and verifying each and every death personally," said Kota.
Currently, the team is in the process of verifying in excess of 40 (and counting) more claims of journalist deaths due to COVID-19 as the numbers keep rising day-by-day, noted Kota.
This research was put together with the aim that even if the government does not think it's necessary to keep tabs on the journalist lives lost in this pandemic, Rate the Debate on behalf of the media community, will keep tabs and update its data on it, "till no more journalist deaths are reported."
