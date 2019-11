The 50th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) kicked off in Goa on Nov 20. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant inaugurated 50th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Panaji. Veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth graced the opening ceremony. The film festival will conclude on November 28.