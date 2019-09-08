5000 'descendants' of Lord Ram flock to Ayodhya, demand swifter decision on Ram temple

Around 5000 people who claimed themselves as descendants of Lord Ram submitted a memorandum to District Magistrate of Faizabad Anup Kumar Jha, in which they mentioned the same. The group, which belonged to Akhand Raghuvanshi Kalyan Samaj, also requested the Supreme Court to quickly take the decision on the Ayodhya land dispute case. While speaking to ANI, a self-proclaimed descendant said, "We appeal that Supreme Court should announce the decision as soon as possible on the Ayodhya land dispute case. Hum chahte hai Ram mandir jaldi se jaldi bane. We request the SC judges that next time the question on the existence of lord Ram should not be raised." The Supreme Court on September 06 dismissed a petition seeking direction to quash proceedings of civil appeals in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case. The petitioner had also asked to register an FIR against the appellants in the case. A Bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Ashok Bhushan dismissed the plea. The apex court is conducting the day-to-day hearing into the case.