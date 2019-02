After Opposition leaders met Election Commission of India (ECI) today in Delhi, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu said, "To bring transparency to election process we should go back to paper ballot but due to time constraint, we are demanding that 50% of Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails (VVPATS) should be counted at random and be tallied with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs)."