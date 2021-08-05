50 researchers awarded M K Bhan fellowship

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) The Department of Biotechnology on Thursday announced the results of the first M K Bhan Fellowship-Young Researcher Fellowship Programme, a statement said.

A total of 358 applications were received through the Department of Biotechnology’s (DBT) eProMIS portal for the fellowship, out of which 50 researchers were selected.

The department established the M K Bhan Fellowship-Young Researcher Fellowship Programme (MKB-YRFP) to encourage young bright researchers, below 35 years of age, to continue their research in the country after PhD in any branch of Life Sciences/Biotechnology/allied areas.

The fellowship was instituted to honour eminent scientist and former DBT secretary M K Bhan.

The scheme offers an independent research grant for three years to the young post-doctoral fellows to enable them to emerge as future leaders and take up cutting edge research focused on issues of national relevance.

The fellowship also entails a monthly emolument of Rs 75,000 along with a generous Research/Contingency grant to carry out cutting edge research.

'It gives us immense pleasure to see the enthusiasm among youngsters to carry out their research in India. This young research fellowship is a tribute to M K Bhan, former secretary, DBT, who constantly encouraged and mentored young future leaders,” DBT secretary Renu Swarup said.

