50 rare tortoises rescued from train in Aligarh

Around 50 tortoises of several rare species were rescued by Railway Police Force (RPF) from a train in northern India's Aligarh city on September 17. Besides slaughtering for meat, tortoises are also used in the formulation of certain traditional medicines. The tortoises are popular as pets, but also eaten in parts of Southeast Asia. Though some of the species of turtles and tortoises can be legally traded, star tortoises are protected under Indian wildlife laws, which make it an offence to trade or transport them illegally. Anyone found guilty can be jailed for up to three years or fined or both.