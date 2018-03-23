50% of females coming for IVF suffering with genital TB, says study
With over 20 lakh cases of Tuberculosis worldwide, India is the second leading country to contribute to the related mortality rate. Usually the TB bacteria affects the lungs, and if left unnoticed, it can also spread throughout the body and cause secondary infection affecting the kidneys, abdomen, brain, uterus and even the fallopian tubes. Genital TB can be a great cause of concern for both the partners if they are trying to conceive.