India beat England by 8 wickets in the first T20 international match at Old Trafford, Manchester, England on Wednesday. While KL Rahul scored an unbeaten 101 off 54 balls for the Indian team, Kuldeep Yadav took five wickets and helped the team in restricting the hosts to 159 for 8. While addressing the press conference Kuldeep Yadav said, "All the five wickets were important for me and the team as well".