5 Times AbRam Copied Shah Rukh Khan’s Style And Won Our Hearts!

AbRam is the youngest son of Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan. However, out of the two of them, the little munchkin is extremely close to his dad. He is clearly SRK’s partner in crime. From late night walks on the beach to cricket matches to a quick drive on the busy Mumbai streets, AbRam has accompanied Shah Rukh to all. Apart from this, the duo is even seen colour-coordinating their outfits. They look so alike, sometimes, that we almost instantly blurt out, ‘Like father like son’.

The father-son duo have been captured together in plenty of adorable moments. They both are mostly colour co-ordinated. Whether it is wearing a black tee over camouflage pants, or covering their heads in orange scarves on their journey to the Golden Temple or watching a cricket match together with a tattoo on their chests, the father-son duo has done it all. However, by and large, we feel their favourite colour is white as both of them are often seen in that colour. Once, during a cricket match they were also seen sporting a similar tattoo on their chest. Yes, can you beat that?

Now, aren’t they the cutest and the most stylish father-son duo in Bollywood?

In a recent interview, Shah Rukh Khan revealed what AbRam really feels about his superstar dad and the huge number of fans who come to meet him everyday outside their gate. SRK revealed, “One day Aryan asked AbRam, ‘do you know why people come to wave to papa?’ AbRam kept quiet to that. Further, Aryan asked him, ‘you know what papa does?’ AbRam innocently replied, ‘yes, shooting.’ Aryan further asked, ‘you know what papa is?’ to this AbRam said, ‘Actor.’ When Aryan finally asked, ‘you know why people come to see him?’ he said ‘yes because he is handsome.’ So, Aryan was like, ‘papa I think he knows what you are more or less.’ They keep joking with him.”

Well, what do you have to say about SRK and AbRam Khan? Are they the most adorable and charming father-son duo in Bollywood? Which pic out of the five we shared is your favourite? Leave your comments in the section below..