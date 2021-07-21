5-time Paralympian shooter Naresh Sharma moves Delhi HC over not being selected for Tokyo games

New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) Five-time Paralympian shooter Naresh Kumar Sharma has moved the Delhi High Court over not being selected for the upcoming Tokyo games.

Sharma, who is an Arjuna Awardee and Rajiv Gandhi State Sports Awardee, has alleged that the selection panel, Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), deliberately and arbitrarily ignored his name for the Paralympics in spite of him fulfilling all the eligibility criteria including achieving the minimum qualifying score.

The plea, which seeks a direction to the PCI to include Sharma's name in the list of selected shooters for the R7 event, will be heard by Justice Rekha Palli on July 22.

In his petition filed through advocates Sushant Singh and Amit Kumar Sharma, he has argued that the selection process was not fair and transparent and that the committee was biased against him.

The selection committee of PCI arbitrarily and without application of mind selected Deepak to participate in 2020 Tokyo Paralympics in R7 event in place of competent and deserving Naresh, the petition reads.

It is further submitted that the selection process was in violation of the National Sports Development Code of India, 2011 which mandates judicious and meritorious selection of players to represent India at major international events.

If the court refuses to intervene with the “arbitrary, discriminatory and capricious selection”, Sharma's legitimate opportunity to participate in Tokyo Paralympics and consequently, bring laurels to the country will be lost, it is claimed. PTI ADS SA