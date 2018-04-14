5 student-friendly platforms to help you plan your career

Lack of awareness and guidance among students on new career avenues often leads to confusion. Choosing the right career is about understanding the pool of choices available to an individual. Here are some platforms for students to help them plan their career ahead: BYJU's: The learning platform offers training for preparation of different entrance and competitive examinations like CAT, JEE, IAS, GRE, and GMAT. MakeMeStudyAbroad: It is a one-stop, digitally-driven platform to facilitate education planning and documentation for students planning to study abroad. Mindler: One of the most-advanced website for online career assessment, career guidance and career counselling in India, Mindler is designed for school students and graduates.