India continues to be a land of opportunities offering excellent scope to hire diverse workforce. Today companies are starting to realise that in order to truly attract top talent and run a business that appeal to the greatest amount of people; they need to be proactive about having a diverse workforce. A recent report by the World Bank says that India can grow in double-digits if more women participate in the product line of the Indian economy. Listed below are 5 startups with heavy women workforce that can boost the Indian Economy.