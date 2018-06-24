5 start-ups millennials aspire to work with

Employee retention is at the core of a forward thinking organisation. The start-up age have introduced major changes to the traditional workplace by normalising open office plans, fun break rooms, free food and flexible schedules. Here are 5 best startups in India every fresher aspires to work for, owing to their internal perks: UrbanClap: The company has a unique policy of giving the employees a part of compensations in form of ESOPs which help them in keeping the employees close and satisfied. This enables them to be the part of decision making and experience a feeling of belongingness. HubSpot: The company offers no shortage of unique employee perks. They give workers one month paid leave once they reach their five-year anniversary with the company and free subscriptions to the Kindle Books program. SaleBhai.com: This e-commerce marketplace is committed to giving flexible work options to its employees, hiring ex-army personnel and their families. Female employees at Salebhai.com are allowed to work at home from anywhere in the country depending on the posting of their husbands in the army. GoWork: Apart from being a pet-friendly campus, GoWork caters to all the needs of millennials who work out of its space. It provides unique offerings like authentic Arabica coffee, herbal waters, vegan food and innovative amenities like gymnasium, spa, gaming courts, Art of Living sessions, urban sleeping pods with built-in TVs and shuttle service to the last mile metro station. UploadeFoodie: They have tied up with travel planners to motivate their team for availing breaks with their friend and families. On special occasions they also arrange meetings in appreciations for their kids and loved ones, to maintain harmony and work-life balance.