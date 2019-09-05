This 5-star rated transgender cab driver's journey is filled with sacrifices

Transgender 'Rani Kinnar' might be the first 5 star rating cab driver in India. Rani's past is filled with sacrifices, Rani has faced many challenges in her personal and career life because Rani belongs to the transgender community, but every day Rani wears a smile to keep pushing boundaries and moving forward. Rani used to beg into trains then started driving auto rickshaw for livelihood. Not earning sufficient income, Rani decided to drive cab; and later purchased a car with great difficulty. Now Rani Kinnar is a successful cab driver and getting 99% bookings from women passengers. Women passengers prefer Rani than male cab drivers as they feel safe in cab with Rani. Sheer dedication of Rani has made her 5-star rated driver. After knowing Rani's story, many transgenders are now showing their interest to become a cab driver.