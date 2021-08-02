5 Shiromani Akali Dl leaders among 6 from Punjab who joined BJP today

New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI): Six Punjab leaders out of which five are from Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) joined the BJP in the presence of Union Minister Gajender Singh Shekhawat here on Tuesday.

The new entrants include former Chairperson of District Planning Board, A5manjot Kaur Ramoowalia who is also the daughter of former Union minister Balwant Singh Ramuwalia. The former Vice President of SAD Chand Singh Chatha, former National Secretary (Org) of SAD and former Sarpanch S. Gurpreet Singh Shahpur, joined the BJP in presence of senior party leaders. Rajya Sabha MP and Punjab in-charge Dushyant Kumar Gautam and National General secretary Tarun Chugh were also present at the induction.

Others who joined BJP are former Doordarshan media presenter and motivational speaker Chetan Mohan Joshi, former SAD District Vice President, Gurdaspur and former member of Jila Parisad Baljinder Singh Dakoha and former National Vice president of SAD SC Wing Pritam Singh.

Addressing the media on the occasion, Union Minister Gajneder Shekhawat said, "People have shown interest and their faith in the BJP and this is showing the traction of the upcoming assembly elections. There are people in the opposition who are trying to regain power by manipulating farmers but people will neglect them". (ANI)

