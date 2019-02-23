5 Russian nationals arrested for cultivating drugs and robbing ATM in Goa

Goa police arrested four Russian nationals in drugs case and one Russian also involved in ATM theft. The police on Friday night arrested Russians for illegally cultivating marijuana in a rented apartment in Mandrem beach village. While speaking to ANI Superintendent of Police, Chandan Choudhury said, "Elections are due in a few months from now we have intensified the drive against drugs as we know have drugs related activities are rampant. We got reliable input that they are cultivating marijuana in the premises who were selling drugs. Rs 6 lakh were recovered from that particular place, and one of who was involved in ATM theft, including a recent incident where a Bank of India ATM was robbed and Rs 9 lakh stolen in the North Goa district."