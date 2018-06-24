5 platforms to bring back memories of childhood this summer

Nostalgia always seems to follow the summer vacations of everyone's childhood. Here is a list of five platforms bringing something for everyone, jump on a trip down memory lane: Comic Con India Fandom Month: Comic fans are going gaga over a four-week-long Comic Con India Fandom month, June1-30. Free access is given to range of comics by a variety of Indian artists. Malgudi Days on Amazon Prime: We all grew up with the amazing TV series and novel by the eminent writer R K Lakshman. The town of Malgudi where Swami and his friends spent their summers. Amazon Prime is bringing it back to you on their platform. Paper Boat- Bringing back old taste: Paper Boat is ready to make you experience the taste of the golden era again with their range of flavorful drinks like, Aamras, Aampanna, jaljeera, thandai and more. Taste the Nostalgia with Salebhai: Salebhai, an ecommerce platform for regional goods and delicacies is here to solve your problem of classic Indian munchies this summer. Clay Pot making classes: You don't need to reminisce about long-gone carefree environment as you can attend such hobby classes near you. The Clay Company is organizing classes for everyone this summer where one can learn the engulfing art and craft of molding clay.