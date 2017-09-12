5-year-old creates record by firing 103 arrows in 11 minutes and 19 seconds

A 5-year-old girl, Cherukuri Dolly Shivani, created two records and entered India Book of Records and the Asia Book of Records for firing 103 arrows from a distance of 10 metres in 11 minutes and 19 seconds. According to reports, Shivani fired 36 arrows at a target from a distance of 20 metres in a record time of five minutes and eight seconds in her second attempt. She scored an impressive 290 points out of 360. Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu congratulated the young archer on his twitter handle, "Commend Baby Dolly Shivani Cherukuri for firing 103 arrows at a target 10 feet away in just 11 minutes, setting India, Asia Book of Records".