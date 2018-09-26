5 northern states agree on uniform fuel price

Five states of northern India, namely, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh have decided to form a uniform price for fuel. In a meeting where representatives and officials from these five states including Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal were also present. Haryana Finance Minister Captain Abhimanyu said, "Today in Chandigarh the northern states comprising of Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh ministers had a meeting. In today's meeting, a committee was formed to ensure that fuel consumers should be charged a uniform price. Manish Sisodia gave a suggestion that the policy of excise department and liquor trade will also be uniform."