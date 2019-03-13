5 naxals arrested in Jharkhand's Ramgarh

Five Naxals belonging to the banned outfit Peoples' Liberation Front of India (PLFI) was arrested by the police from Jharkhand's Ramgarh district. The police have recovered two country-made pistols and three mobiles from them. Superintendent of Police (SP) of Ramgarh Nidhi Dwivedi said, "On specific intelligence inputs an operation was launched by police in which 5 members of PLFI were arrested. Two country made pistols and three mobiles have been recovered from them." Dwivedi also informed that there are various cases registered against these five Naxals and they have been arrested by the police earlier too.