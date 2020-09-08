



08 Sep 2020: 5 missing Arunachal civilians found on Chinese side: Kiren Rijiju

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday said that the five missing youths from Arunachal Pradesh have been found on the Chinese side. Rijiju said the process to handover the youths is being worked out.

Earlier, it had been reported that five persons had been abducted by China's People's Liberation Army (PLA).

The reports came amid border tensions between India and China.

Details: PLA confirmed missing youths found on their side: Rijiju

Rijiju tweeted Tuesday, "China's PLA has responded to the hotline message sent by Indian Army. They have confirmed that the missing youths from Arunachal Pradesh have been found by their side. Further modalities to handover the persons to our authority are being worked out."

Earlier on Sunday, Rijiju had tweeted saying that the Indian Army had sent a hotline message to the PLA establishment.

Fact: You can view the tweet here

Background: 5 youths went missing while hunting in jungle

The five youths belong to the Tagin tribe in Arunachal Pradesh who were reportedly working as porters and guides for the Indian Army.

They have been identified as Toch Singkam, Prasat Ringling, Dongtu Ebiya, Tanu Baker and Ngaru Diri.

They were part of a seven-member group hunting in a jungle in the Upper Subansiri district near Nacho.

Abduction: Reports said the 5 had been abducted by Chinese forces

The two others who managed to escape informed that the five had been abducted by Chinese troops from Sera-7, an Army patrol zone north of Nacho.

The issue was highlighted by MP Tapir Gao, who tweeted Saturday, "5 Tagin youths have reportedly been abducted by China's #PLA from Sera7 below the McMahon Line under Indian territory in Upper Subansiri in Arunachal since 3rd Sept."

China's stand: China dismissed question about missing youths yesterday

China on Monday dismissed queries about the reported abduction of the five youths by the PLA.

When asked about an update on the missing Indian nationals, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said, "I'm not aware of the situation you mentioned."

Zhao added, "China has never recognized so-called "Arunachal Pradesh," which is China's south Tibet region."

History: In March, PLA had abducted Arunachal youth from Asapila sector

Earlier in March, a 21-year-old youth, Togley Sinkam, had been abducted by the PLA from Asapila sector near the McMahon Line.

The youth was taken away at gunpoint while his two friends managed to escape, his family had said at the time.

He was only released after spending 19 days as a captive of the Chinese forces.



