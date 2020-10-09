5 Films Pankaj Tripathi Wants You To Watch On Netflix, Hotstar, Mubi This Weekend

Over the past few years, Pankaj Tripathi has gotten increasingly prolific. The actor who erupted on the scene with Gangs of Wasseypur (although he had been acting for a while before that) has seen a steady, impressive rise in his career since then.

In 2019 alone, Tripathi had as many as 5 releases.

As of October 2020, Tripathi has appeared in AngreziMedium and Gunjan Saxena with a part in the Chris Hemsworth starring Extraction as well.

He’ll next be seen in Amazon Prime Video’s Mirzapur Season 2.

Over a Zoom call, Tripathi mentioned that his packed schedule hasn’t allowed him the time to catch up on a lot of films and TV shows that have dropped online but provided with a list of films he wants everybody with a broadband connection to watch.

1. Gamak Ghar - Mubi

Achal Mishra’s debut feature is a nostalgic portrait of the director’s own childhood, the time he spent growing up in the family home in Darbhanga, Bihar and how the house, a character in itself, witnesses and endures two decades of change, transition and abandonment. “The film reminded me of my own past. It felt so personal, I was moved to tears. Everybody should watch the film because it will remind them of their own experiences,” Tripathi said.

2. RubaruRoshni - Netflix/Hotstar

“I saw this film last year but it still feels fresh in my mind. It’s quite a powerful film,” Tripathi says about this anthology documentary directed by Svati Chakravarty Bhatkal and produced by Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan. The film chronicles the first-person accounts of people who’ve been either perpetrators or the victims of violence.

In an interview, the director spoke about the difficulties in putting the film together. “All three were emotionally really difficult. I couldn’t really afford to cry during the interviews but there were times that I couldn’t stop the tears.”

3. Court

Chaitanya Tamhane’s powerful debut about a protest singer’s trial in a Mumbai sessions court looked at the absurdity of...

Continue reading on HuffPost