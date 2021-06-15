UP: 5-Year Falls in 150-Ft Deep Borewell, Rescued After 8 Hours

Shiva, a 5-year-old boy from Agra, Uttar Pradesh recently fell into a borewell and was stuck there for 8 hours before authorities could rescue him. The boy, who belongs to Dhariyai village was playing with his friends when he slipped into the borewell after not seeing it.

Incidentally, the boy fell into a borewell his father had dug, some eyewitnesses pointed out. Chote Lal, Shiva's father, dug the hole 20-feet away from their house and left without covering it.

Picture of the 15-feet deep borewell Shiva fell in.

A rescue operation started as soon as authorities found out about the boy, as they first tried to ensure if the boy was responding to them from down below. At that point, Station House Officer Sooraj Prasad said that the child's movement could be noticed and that he was responding.

During this whole time, oxygen was being provided to Shiva, said Sub-Divisional Magistrate Rajesh Kumar. He also added, "We have informed army personnel and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) about the incident and they will be reaching in a while."

Only after the involvement of the army and NDRF was the child saved after 8 long and gruelling hours.

Agra SSP Muniraj G was also present and confirmed that the boy had been rescued successfully and was now under the observation of doctors.

(With inputs from The Times of India & India TV).

