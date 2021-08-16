5 Dead in Kabul Airport Chaos, People Fall off Flying Plane: Desperate Scenes as Afghans Try to Flee Taliban | Key Points

Five people were killed in chaos at Kabul airport on Monday, and videos emerged of people dropping from the skies, and some clinging to flight wings as people tried to desperately flee a day after Taliban insurgents seized the Afghan capital and declared the war against foreign and local forces over.

As chaos ensues at Kabul airport, here is your ten-point cheatsheet to the story:

• People thronged to Kabul airport from late on Sunday, wandering around the runways in the dark, pulling luggage and jostling for a place on one of the last commercial flights to leave before U.S. forces took over air traffic control.

• Air India’s last commercial flight with up to 126 passengers onboard took off from Kabul on Sunday. All other flights from Kabul airport have been suspended, sources told News18. The decision was taken keeping the passengers safety in mind as the military activity in the Kabul airspace has intensified.

• On Monday, dozens of men tried to clamber onto an overhead departure gangway to board a plane while hundreds of others milled about, a social media video showed. Another post showed men inspecting a body on a roof of a person who had allegedly tried to stow away in the undercarriage of an aircraft and fallen to his death.

• It was not immediately clear how the five victims died. A U.S. official said troops had fired in the air to deter people trying to force their way onto a military flight that was set to take U.S diplomats and embassy staff out of the fallen city. One witness, waiting for a flight out for more than 20 hours, said it was unclear if the five had been shot or killed in a stampede.

• In a social media video, three bodies could be seen on the ground near what appeared to be an airport side entrance. The frantic disorder included people swarming around and clinging to a U.S. military transport plane as it taxied on the runway, according to footage posted by a media company.

• Another horrific video has since gone viral on social media, where two people were seen falling off a giant plane that had reportedly taken off from Kabul. Locals near the Kabul airport told local media that they saw three men hiding themselves next the wheels of the aircraft and later falling on the rooftop of nearby houses.

• Another video showed hundreds of people running alongside a US Air Force aircraft that is about to take off and a bunch of people sitting on the wings of the plane, trying to hold on to its body desperately.

• Meanwhile, India has put in place contingency plans to evacuate hundreds of its officials and citizens from Kabul that has been gripped by fear and panic following reports of Taliban fighters entering the outskirts of the Afghan capital city on Sunday. People familiar with the development said the government will not put the lives of its staffers at the Indian embassy and Indian citizens in Kabul at any risk and plans have already been finalised in case they require emergency evacuation.

• Afghanistan’s aviation authority said on Monday that national airspace had been released to the military following the Taliban’s takeover and advised transit planes to keep away, hastening major airlines’ switch to other routes. United Airlines, British Airways and Virgin Atlantic had already stopped using Afghanistan airspace on Sunday as U.S.-led forces departed and Western nations scrambled to evacuate citizens.

• On Monday, Qatar Airways, Singapore Airlines, Taiwan’s China Airlines, Air France KLM and Lufthansa followed suit. In Air France’s case, six routes are affected: Bangkok, Delhi, Singapore, Mumbai, Madras and Ho Chi Minh. Lufthansa said flight times to India and some other destinations will be extended by up to one hour, in a move that will add to fuel costs.

