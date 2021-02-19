As 5-Day Police Remand Ends, Disha Ravi to Appear in Delhi Court

Arrested climate activist Disha Ravi will be produced in Delhi’s Patiala House Court on Friday, 19 February, on the day that her five-day police remand is scheduled to end.

The 22-year-old climate activist was arrested by the Delhi Police from Bengaluru on Saturday, 13 February, night, on charges of “sharing and spreading” a toolkit related to the farmers’ protest, that was posted by environmental activist Greta Thunberg.

On Sunday, she was remanded to five-day Delhi Police Special Cell custody. Breaking down in the court, Ravi denied being part of any conspiracy and said, "I was just supporting farmers.” She added that she didn't create the toolkit, and just made two edits to it.

However, the Delhi Police has claimed that Ravi “was one of the editors of the toolkit Google Doc and a key conspirator in the document’s formulation and dissemination”.

“In this process, they all collaborated with pro-Khalistani Poetic Justice Foundation to spread disaffection against the Indian State. She was the one who shared the ‘toolkit’ document with Greta Thunberg. Later, she asked Greta to remove the main doc after its incriminating details accidentally got into public domain. This is many times more than the two-line edit she claims she did,” the Delhi Police statement further read.

“The main aim of the toolkit was to create misinformation and disaffection against the lawfully enacted government. It sought to artificially amplify fake news, other falsehoods, and sought to precipitate action on 26 January, ie India’s Republic Day[sic.],” the police said in a statement.

The arrest is reportedly based on an FIR filed by the cybercrime unit of the Delhi Police, which was registered against the creators of the ‘toolkit’ on 4 February.

Family Time, Warm Clothes, FIR Access for Disha

On Tuesday, the Patiala House Court had allowed Ravi to access a copy of the FIR as well as the remand application which was opposed by the Delhi Police.

In a plea moved by Disha’s advocates, the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pankaj Sharma also allowed the environment activist to get warm clothes, masks, books, etc., and make contact with her mother and family for 15 minutes every day, reported Bar and Bench.

Ravi was also permitted to speak to her lawyer for 30 minutes on a daily basis.

Petition by Ravi in Delhi HC

Meanwhile, Ravi has also filed a petition in the Delhi High Court regarding leaks by the Delhi Police and coverage of her case by various media houses.

On Thursday, Justice Pratibha Singh had issued notices to the media houses and the National Broadcasting Standards Association, as well as the Delhi and central governments, on the petition.

The petition filed by Ravi argues that Ravi’s private WhatsApp chats leaks, her alleged admissions and disclosures in police custody, as well as the subsequent biased media reportage about her is “false, malicious and severely compromises the Petitioner’s right to privacy, right to reputation, and right to a fair trial.”

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing on behalf of the Centre, had asserted on Thursday that the police had not leaked any information to the media regarding the case. An affidavit on behalf of the Delhi Police has now been filed in the Delhi High Court to this effect.

