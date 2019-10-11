5-day long Multi-Class National Ranking sailing event concludes in Goa's Panaji

A five-day long Multi-Class National Ranking event in sailing concluded in Goa's Panaji on October 13. The event took place at Dolphin Adventure Sports in Hawaii Beach, Dona Paula. The event was kick-started on October 09 and was hosted by the Goa Yachting Association for the first time. The event comprised of sailing in the RS: X Olympic class, RS: One and Techno 293, Laser Radial and Laser 4.7 class, and 470 class. Team Razorbill from Ocean Sailing Node was skippered by Captain AS Patankar and Crew Captain Donde. Commodore Abhilash Tomy and Mohan dominated the days sailing in the Masters Seabirds class and took the guns in both the races. They are now leading with 3 wins followed by Team Kittywake. While speaking to ANI, Indian Navy officer Commander Abhilash Tomy said, "Sports can help expose people to the state's unexplored coastline." "The time was ideal to have such a race in Goa because the sea is flat and the breeze is adequate," he added. The event is extremely important to the national sailors in the above classes, since their performance, and points earned in this event, will count for their National ranking and selection to represent India in International events in the Asian Games and Olympics. The event has been organised jointly by the Goa Yachting Association (GYA) and the Board Sailing Association of India (BSAI), under the aegis of SAG and Approved by the Yachting Association of India.

"