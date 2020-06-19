5-Day Institutional Quarantine Mandatory for Delhi COVID Cases: LG

Hours after the reports of Home Ministry directing Delhi government to stop home isolation for COVID-19 patients surfaced, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has ordered mandatory five-day institutional quarantine for each COVID-19 case under home-quarantine.

In his order, LG has said that after the review done by the home ministry, it was observed that home isolation without physical contact to monitor the patients may be a reason for an increase in the spread of infection in Delhi.

Earlier, NDTV while citing sources, reported that amid rising number of coronavirus cases in the national capital, the Home Ministry has told the city's government to not allow home isolation.

In the event that the new rule is implemented, all COVID-19 patients in Delhi will have to observe at least five-day institutional quarantine - even if they are asymptomatic or mildly infected.

'Arbitrary Decision Will Seriously Harm Delhi'

In response to home ministry's observation and LG's order, the Delhi government said, "We have been completely supportive of the Central government in our collective fight against coronavirus, but this arbitrary decision will seriously harm Delhi. They should reconsider this decision."

The Kejriwal led government also asked why there are different parameters for Delhi, when whole India is following ICMR guidelines?

Earlier, LG had overturned CM Arvind Kejriwal's decision to reserve some Delhi hospitals for Delhi residents only.

The new development comes amid the reports of lack of hospital beds in the national capital.

In order to ramp up the medical infrastructure in the city to deal with the coronavirus upsurge, the Delhi government has established another 700-bed hospital in Burari.

Also Read: Shah-Kejriwal Meet: 500 Rly Coaches for Delhi Amid Bed Shortage

. Read more on Coronavirus by The Quint.Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For YouRSS & BJP’s Nehru-Netaji ‘Cosplay’: Irony Dies a Thousand Deaths . Read more on Coronavirus by The Quint.