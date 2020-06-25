'5 Daughters But No Son': MP Congress Leader's Remark Draws Flak

A Congress leader from Madhya Pradesh, Jitu Patwari, is facing criticism from various quarters after he compared Central government's schemes such as inflation, demonetization, unemployment, etc to daughters and went on to say, "..but son 'Vikas' (development) has not been born yet".

"Hoping for a son, but, instead they received five daughters," he said in a deleted tweet.

A screengrab of Jitu Patwari's Tweet which has been deleted now. More

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) and National Commission for Women (NCW) have sought an explanation from Patwari over his "misogynistic" and "derogatory" remarks, PTI reported.

@NCWIndia has taken note of the misogynistic comment made by @jitupatwari wherein daughters have been compared to issues such as inflation and recession whereas a son is compared to development. Chairperson @sharmarekha has sought an explanation from the MLA at the earliest. https://t.co/UFpwpIuHkB — NCW (@NCWIndia) June 25, 2020

"Sad that these people with this kind of mindset are calling themselves leaders. What are they teaching to their followers I wonder?" asked NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma.

In its letter to Patwari, NCPCR said, "As a political leader, it is unethical for you to violate the deepest constraints of morality to take any political digs at anyone else and to achieve greater goods and avoid disasters for the society at large."

""That audacious act of passing such a disparaging statement through your tweet not only belittles the very existence of the girl child but further takes us decades back, making all the incalculable struggle and sacrifice for achieving gender equality and rights of girl children in vain."" - NCPCR in a letter to Jitu Patwari

Meanwhile, after facing flak on social media for his statement, Jitu, Congress MLA from the Rau constituency in Madhya Pradesh, has posted an apology.

"I regret if any sentiments have been hurt," he said in a tweet. In another, he added, "as far as daughters are concerned, they are divine".

मोदी जी ने नोटबंदी, जीएसटी, महंगाई, बेरोज़गारी और मंदी से देश की अर्थव्यवस्था की कमर तोड़ दी..!



—जनता यह सब केवल “विकास” की उम्मीद में सहन करती रही।



उपरोक्त आशय के साथ किये गये मेरे ट्वीट से यदि किसी की भावनायें आहत हुई हैं तो मैं खेद व्यक्त करता हूँ।







— Jitu Patwari (@jitupatwari) June 24, 2020

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read: Unbecoming to Fall Asleep After Rape: K’taka HC Shames Survivor

. Read more on News by The Quint.Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For YouRSS & BJP’s Nehru-Netaji ‘Cosplay’: Irony Dies a Thousand Deaths . Read more on News by The Quint.