5 to contend to become 'Pastry Queen India'

Gurugram, Sep 6 (IANS) The second edition of 'The Pastry Queen India' is all set to be organised here with the participation of five women chefs from across the country.

The competition that is aimed to recognise creativity and innovation of pastry artists, will be held at Academy of Pastry Art from September 8 to 9 by Hammer and Italian Exhibition Group in association with Elle and Vire.

This year's theme is Astrology and will be illustrated through sugar display including pastillage, chocolate cake, dessert based on tart, mini pastry finger ring and dessert in a glass.

The participating chefs are Reema Gupta, The Oberoi, Mumbai; Radhika Kulkarni from Taj Lands End, Mumbai; Rumana Jaseel from Incredible Art -- Kochi; Eureka Araujo of Academy of Pastry Arts, Gurugram; and Riya Arora from The Leela Palace, Bengaluru.

The contestants will be judged on their professional skills, and ability to provide a practical demonstration of trends and progress in pastry arts.

The winner will receive training at Academy of Pastry Arts to further hone their skills and to represent India at the Ladies World Pastry Championship in Rimini, Italy in January 2018.

