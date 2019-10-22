Need to have 5 centres to keep test cricket alive: Virat Kohli

The Indian Cricket Team completed 3-0 whitewash of South Africa with innings and 202-run win in Jharkhand's Ranchi on October 22. While addressing the post match press conference, the skipper of Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli said, "In my opinion, we should have five strong test centres. In test cricket, teams coming into India should know that they are going to play at these five centres, these are the pitches and crowds to expect." "To keep the test cricket alive and exciting I totally agree with the fact that we need five test centres at max as it can't be sporadic and spread over so many places," Kohli added.