5.5 Earthquake hits Gujarat; Epicentre near Rajkot

Ahmedabad, June 14: An earthquake of 5.5 magnitude struck near Gujarat's Rajkot at 8.13 PM, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The epicentre of the earthquake was 118 km north-northwest (NNW) of Rajkot at 8:13 pm.

No injuries, deaths or damage has been reported so far.

According to the map on the NCS website, the quake struck around 85 km from Bhuj, the site of a devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake on January 26, 2001 that reportedly killed over 20,000 people and left over 1.5 lakh others injured.

Less than 30 minutes after the Gujarat quake, a 2.9 magnitude tremor was recorded 90 km east of Katra in Jammu and Kashmir, according to the NCS.

Nearly a dozen low-intensity earthquakes have jolted the Delhi-NCR region in last three months.

Though the NCS has said that there was no need to panic because of the earthquakes in Delhi-NCR, yet it added that it was vital to undertake preparedness and take precautionary measures.

The director of the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) B K Bansal said on Wednesday that given the seismic history of Delhi, minor earthquakes in Delhi-NCR are not unusual.

