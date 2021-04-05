5.4 Magnitude Quake Strikes Sikkim, Tremors Felt in North Bengal, Assam and Bihar

An earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hit Sikkim on Monday night, the National Centre for Seismology said. The quake occurred at 8.49pm at a depth of 10km near the India-Bhutan border.

An NDTV report said tremors were felt in Assam, north Bengal and Bihar. In north Bengal, districts like Darjeeling, Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, North and South Dinajpur and Malda felt the tremors. It was also felt in some parts of Nepal and Bhutan.

People got frightened and rushed out of their houses but no loss of life or property has been reported so far, an official said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is reportedly taking stock of the damage due to the earthquake and has spoken to chief ministers of all affected states.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said he spoke to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who is in Siliguri to campaign for the ongoing Assembly election.

Had telephone conversation @MamataOfficial to enquire her well being as 6.1 Earthquake Tremors Felt In North Bengal. Hon’ble CM is at Siliguri presently. Relieved to learn all well at her end. The epicentre of the earthquake was 25 km east-southeast (ESE) of Gangtok, Sikkim. — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) April 5, 2021

Dhankhar said he was relieved to learn all was well at the Trinamool Congress supremo’s end.

(Further details awaited)

(With PTI inputs)