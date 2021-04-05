5.4 magnitude quake hits Bhutan, Nepal and Bangladesh

Thimphu/Kathmandu, Apr 5 (PTI) Strong tremors were felt in Bhutan, Nepal and Bangladesh after an earthquake measuring 5.4 magnitude struck the South Asia region on Monday night.

The 5.4 magnitude quake occurred at 8.49 pm IST at a depth of 10 km near the India-Bhutan border, India's National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

The Gewog (a group of villages) closest to Sikkim which is Norgaygang reported no damages while two single-storied houses in Tendu reported some cracks, The Bhutanese newspaper tweeted.

The Samtse Dzongda Pasang Dorji said that he talked to all 15 Gewogs & Gups & so far there are no reports of major damages, it said in another tweet.

The newspaper said that there are currently conflicting international seismic reports with some saying the epicenter was in Sikkim while others say it was in Bhutan's Samtse.

'The damages will be verified,' it said, adding that the earthquake was heavy in Samtse and lasted for around 5 seconds.

So far there are no reports of major damages, the paper tweeted.

There were no reports of injuries or casualties in Nepal, My Republica newspaper said.

A large number of people in eastern districts in Nepal had rushed out of their houses as precaution as the strong tremors triggered panic among them, the paper said.

The Dhaka Tribune newspaper reported that the quake was also felt in Panchagarh in northern Bangladesh and panicked people rushed out of their houses.

Panchagarh Deputy Commissioner Sabina Yasmin said they were yet to receive any report of damage.

The quake reportedly was also felt in parts of China.

Tremors were felt in Gangtok, Sikkim and other parts of the Indian state.

People got frightened and rushed out of their houses but no loss of life or property has been reported so far in Sikkim, a state government official said.

Tremors were also felt in Darjeeling, Dhupguri (Jalpaiguri), Siliguri, Coochbehar, Raiganj (Uttar Dinajpur) in West Bengal, and Purnia and several other parts of Bihar, the NCS official said. PTI ZH AKJ AKJ