4th Test: Pujara misses double ton as India post 491/6 at Tea on Day 2

Sydney, Jan 4 (IANS) Cheteshwar Pujara missed a double ton as India posted a healthy 491/6 at tea on second day of the fourth test against Australia here on Friday.

Pujara (193) could only manage to add 12 runs to his individual score in the second session before he was caught and bowled by spinner Nathan Lyon.

Rishabh Pant (88) and Ravindra Jadeja (25) were at the crease when umpires called for the tea break.

Starting the session with overnight score of 389/5, Pujara was the only batsman to depart. He played 373 balls and slammed 22 boundaries.

Starting the day with overnight score of 303/4, Pujara and Hanuma Vihari (42) could only manage to add 26 runs to the total as Vihari was dismissed when the scoreboard was reading 329.

Vihari played 96 balls before he got dismissed by spinner Nathan Lyon in 102nd over.

The fall of wicket brought in Pant. Pujara and Pant then played throughout the first session, making sure they don't lose their wickets.

In the process, the duo played some beautifully crafted shots.

