4th Test: Indian bowlers leave Australia struggling at tea on 3rd day

Sydney, Jan 5 (IANS) Australia posted 198/5 in their first innings, trailing India by 424 runs, at tea on the third day of the fourth cricket Test here on Saturday.

At the break, Peter Handscomb was batting on a patient 21 while Tim Paine wa s on 5 at the other end.

After a somewhat quiet opening session, the Indians took the upper hand afte r lunch as the Australians lost wickets at regular intervals.

Left-arm spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav took two wickets each fo r India.

Resuming the day at the overnight 24/0, Australia lost their first wicket when Usman Khawaja was dismissed by Kuldeep Yadav.

Khawaja, who was batting slowly and steadily, scored 27 runs off 71 balls with three hits to the fence.

He gave good support to fellow opener Marcus Harris, who was in good form at the other end.

They put together an opening partnership of 72 runs to give the Australian innings a steady start.

The Australians were forced onto the back foot in the second session as the Indian bowlers started to dominate.

Harris was the first to depart after lunch when he was bowled by Jadeja.

Harris scored 79 runs with eight boundaries studding his 120-ball stay in the middle.

Jadeja bagged his second wicket soon after when he sent Shaun Marsh back to the pavilion.

Marnus Labuschagne seemed to be in good touch before Ajinkya Rahane pulled off an excellent catch off Mohammed Shami's bowling.

Travis Head fell to a superb caught and bowled effort by Yadav shortly before tea as the hosts plunged into further trouble.

Brief scores:

Australia (first innings): 198/5 (Marcus Harris 79; Kuldeep Yadav 2/50, Ravindra Jadeja 2/51) vs India (first innings): 622/7 declared at tea on Day 3.

--IANS

ajb/vm