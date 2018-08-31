4th Test: England strike thrice to reduce India to 181/5 at tea

Southampton, Aug 31 (IANS) England struck thrice in the second session to reduce India to 181/5 at tea on day 2 of the fourth Test at the Rose Bowl Cricket Stadium here on Friday.

At the breather, Cheteshwar Pujara went back undefeated on a patient 70 after losing his partner Rishabh Pant for a duck on the final ball before the post-lunch session came to an end.

Resuming the session at 100/2, Pujara and Virat Kohli (46) consolidated the innings further by putting together a brilliant 92-run third wicket stand that deflated the English attack to some extent until left-arm quick Sam Curran got the back of the India skipper, caught by Alastair Cook.

All-rounder Ben Stokes, who was introduced very late did not look to be in any trouble with his knee and in his very third over, struck with the wicket of Indian vice captain Ajinkya Rahane (11).

Thereafter, Pant joined Pujara in the middle and the duo managed to put on 20 runs, despite the fact that the rookie stumper failed to open his account even after facing 29 balls before being finally trapped in front by off-spinner Moeen Ali.

Earlier, resuming the day at 19/0, India lost their openers -- Lokesh Rahul (19) and Shikhar Dhawan (23) -- to veteran Stuart Broad before the star pair of Pujara and Kohli joined forces to propel the visitors to 100/2 by the lunch interval.

Brief Scores: England 246 vs India 181/5 (Cheteshwar Pujara 70 batting, Virat Kohli 46; Stuart Broad 2/50, Sam Curran 1/29).

--IANS

tri/vm