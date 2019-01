Sydney, Jan 5 (IANS) Australia posted 122/1 in their first innings, trailing India by 500 runs at lunch on the third day of the fourth cricket Test here on Saturday.

At the break, Marcus Harris was batting on a well-made 77, while Marnus Labuschagne was on 18 at the other end.

Brief scores:

Australia (first innings): 122/1 (Marcus Harris 77 batting; Kuldeep Yadav 1/40) vs India (first innings): 622/7 (declared).

--IANS

ajb/pgh/