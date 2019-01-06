4th Test: Australia on back foot at tea vs India on Day 4, trail by 316 in 2nd knock

Sydney, Jan 6 (IANS) Australia were at 6/0 at tea, trailing by 316 while following-on on the fourth day of the fourth and final Test against India here on Sunday.

This is the first time since 2005 that Australia is following-on.

Opener Marcus Harris (2) Usman Khawaja (4) were at the crease when umpires called for the break.

Earlier, after the first session washed out due to rain, Australia were bowled out for 300 and India enforced the follow-on just before the tea break.

Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav picked up five wickets for 99 runs.

Resuming the day at 236/6 the Australian lower-order failed. Pat Cummins (25), Jose Hazlewood (21) and Mitchell Starc (29) tried to narrow the run gap but could not continue for long.

For India, apart from Kuldeep, Mohammad Shami and Ravindra Jadeja took two wickets each.

