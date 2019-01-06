4th Test: Australia out for 300. India enforce follow-on

Sydney, Jan 6 (IANS) Australia were bowled out for 300 in their first innings and India enforcedthe follow-on just before tea on the fourth day of the fourth Test match here on Sunday as the hosts trailed by 322 runs.

Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav picked up five wickets for 99 runs.

Resuming the day at 236/6, Australia's lower-order failed. Pat Cummins (25) Jose Hazlewood (21) and Mitchell Starc (29) tried to narrow the run gap but could not continue for long.

For India, apart from Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja took two wickets each.

