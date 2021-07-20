4th National Serosurvey: 67.6% of Population Has Antibodies, Says ICMR

An overall seroprevalence of 67.6 percent was noticed in the population as part of the fourth round of the national serosurvey carried out across 70 districts of the country in June and July, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General, Balram Bhargava, announced at a press briefing on Tuesday, 20 July.

This means that more than two-thirds of the population surveyed had coronavirus antibodies. The serosurvey also included children between the ages of six and 17, along with adults.

Among those in the 6-9 age group, the seroprevalence was 57.2 percent, followed by 61.6 percent for 10-17 age group, 66.7 percent for 18-44, 77.6 percent for 45-60 and 76.7 percent for above 60.

Meanwhile, the seroprevalence was 65.8 percent among males and 69.2 among females. As far as the setting is concerned, the seroprevalence was 66.7 percent in rural areas and 69.6 percent in urban.

""In the unvaccinated, the seroprevalence was 62.3 percent and with one dose of vaccine, it was 81 percent. In those who receive both doses, it was 89.8 percent. We studied 7,252 healthcare workers and 10 percent had not taken the vaccine, the overall seroprevalence in them was 85.2 percent. In conclusion, two-thirds of the general population, that is, above the age of six years, had SARS-CoV-2 (antibodies)."" - ICMR DG Balram Bhargava, as quoted by ANI

Bhargava said that while the latest serosurvey shows that "there is a ray of hope," he also warned again complacency, pointing out that a third of the population, around 40 crore people, does not have antibodies and is still vulnerable to COVID-19.

"National level serosurvey is not a substitute of state/district level serosurvey," he was further quoted as saying.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI.)

. Read more on India by The Quint.Eid-ul-Adha 2021: Bakra Eid Mubarak Wishes, Images, WhatsApp StatusFacebook Copyright Violation Scam on the Rise, Warns Security Researcher . Read more on India by The Quint.