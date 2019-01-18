4th Manipur Statehood Day Women's Polo Tournament underway in Imphal

The inaugural ceremony of the 4th Manipur Statehood Day Women's Polo Tournament 2019 was held on January 17 at Mapal Kangjeibung amidst much pomp and grandeur with players from four foreign countries viz. USA, Kenya, Canada and Argentina participated apart from two other domestic teams - IPA (India) and IPA(Manipur). The Tournament was organised by the Department of Tourism, Government of Manipur in association with All Manipur Polo Association and Huntre! Equine. The 5-day series of exciting polo matches will take place from the 17th to the 21st of this month. Team Canada beat IPA (India) in the inaugural match in which Rowena Stichbury from Kenya and Ana Ninslow from USA were the mounted umpires. Lt. Col. Faiz Siddiqui was the referee of the match. IPA (Manipur) took on Argentina in the second match of the day. Minister CAF and PD, Revenue, Shri Karam Shyam; President, AMPA, Dr.K.Saratchandra Singh; Secretary(Tourism), Government of Manipur, Ms.Nidhi Kesarwani and Director(Tourism), Shri W. Ibohal Singh graced the dais at the function as Chief Guest, President and Guests of Honour respectively. The Manipur Statehood Day Women's Polo Tournament is a flagship event of Manipur Tourism aimed at promoting the state as the Birthplace of Modern Polo to the world.