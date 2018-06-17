4th International Day of Yoga celebrated in Washington DC

The 4th International Day of Yoga was celebrated at the US Capitol West Lawn in Washington DC on Saturday. More than 2500 people including Indian Ambassador to the US Navtej Sarna participated in the event. Ambassador Navtej Sarna addressed the gathering. He noted that Yoga is widely embraced by the American people as a survey conducted in 2016 showed that there were 36.7 million Yoga practitioners in the US. A guided Yoga session based on 'Common Yoga Protocol' created by Government of India was conducted with the help of Yoga demonstrators. The Yoga session concluded with Sanskrit Shlokas and Shantipath.