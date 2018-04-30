4th day of All India Invitational Blind Football tournament kicks off in Kochi
Fourth day of 3rd edition of All India Invitational Blind Football tournament was kicked off in Kochi. The tournament is organized by The Indian Blind Football Federation (IBFF). The tournament started from April 27, will end on Tuesday. More than 100 visually impaired players from across the country are participating in the tournament. The semi-finals and final matches will be played at the international quality artificial turf ground in Kochi.